JSU men's basketball team to open season at Alabama

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State will open its 2020-21 men’s basketball season at Alabama on Nov. 10, according to information provided by both schools.
Nate Oats’ Crimson Tide is coming off a 16-15 season, while Ray Harper’s Gamecocks were 13-19.
“It’s going to be a tough opener,” JSU coach Ray Harper said in a release. “Nate Oats is someone whom I respect a great deal and I appreciate him for this great opportunity.
“Alabama has the potential to be a top 25 team this season. It is going to be a challenge, but that is what we look for in a non-conference opponent.”