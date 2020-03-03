JSU men, women set to compete in OVC basketball tournament

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
The men’s and women’s Ohio Valley Conference basketball tournaments are this week and both of JSU’s teams will be represented in Evansville, Ind.
The women are seeded fifth and open the tournament Thursday at 1 p.m. against No. 4-seeded Eastern Illinois. The men clinched the No. 7 seed with a win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday and will open against No. 6-seeded Eastern Illinois on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
For the women, Destiney Elliott was named a first-team all-OVC selection Tuesday. Teammate Taylor Hawks was a second-team selection. On the men’s side, Kayne Henry made the all-newcomer team and Jacara Cross was named second-team all-league.
JSU’s baseball team took two of three games from Gardner-Webb over the weekend. Andrew Naismith led the way for the Gamecocks, going 11-for-16 with five runs scored and five RBIs during the three-game series. He was named the co-OVC player of the week for his efforts.
Behind strong pitching performances, JSU’s softball team swept the Jacksonville State Invitational over the weekend, going 4-0.