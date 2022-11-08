JSU men, women open seasons with blowout victories

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Both Jacksonville State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams opened their seasons with big wins over Shorter on Monday.
JSU’s football team was off last week, but the Gamecocks are excited about being a part of EA Sports new college football game. JSU’s band contributed music for the game. JSU will be back in action this weekend when it hosts Eastern Kentucky at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Todd Garvey got his 100th win as JSU’s volleyball coach over the weekend.