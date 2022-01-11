 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU men, women open ASUN play 2-0

JSU UTM MENS BBALL

Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper during the UT Martin vs JSU mens OVC basketball gam at Pete Matthews Coliseum. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

Jacksonville State's men's basketball team is 2-0 in ASUN Conference play. The Gamecocks roared back from down 20 points in the second half to down Lipscomb on Tuesday. JSU won its ASUN opener on Saturday, defeating North Alabama.

JSU's women are also 2-0 in conference play, having beaten Bellarmine and North Alabama. The Gamecocks host Lipscomb tonight at 6 p.m.

In football news, Rich Rodriguez added Zac Alley and William Green to his coaching staff. Alley will be the defensive coordinator, while Green will serve as defensive line coach.

Tags