JSU men, women open ASUN play 2-0

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State's men's basketball team is 2-0 in ASUN Conference play. The Gamecocks roared back from down 20 points in the second half to down Lipscomb on Tuesday. JSU won its ASUN opener on Saturday, defeating North Alabama.
JSU's women are also 2-0 in conference play, having beaten Bellarmine and North Alabama. The Gamecocks host Lipscomb tonight at 6 p.m.
In football news, Rich Rodriguez added Zac Alley and William Green to his coaching staff. Alley will be the defensive coordinator, while Green will serve as defensive line coach.