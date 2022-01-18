JSU men, women keep win streaks going

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s men’s basketball team won its sixth straight game Tuesday after Kayne Henry’s dunk with three second left sealed a 86-81 victory over Central Arkansas. JSU’s women have won seven straight after defeating Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. Both teams sit atop the ASUN West Division standings with 4-0 records.
In football news, former JSU wide receiver Josh Pearson signed with the B.C. Lions of the Canadian Football League last week.