JSU men win first conference game

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
It wasn’t the best week on the hardwood for Jax State.
The men did manage to win their first ASUN Conference game, defeating North Florida last Thursday. They lost to Jacksonville on Saturday, however, falling to 1-5 in league play. The Gamecocks will travel to Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday and Stetson on Friday.
JSU’s women lost road contests at Austin Peay and Lipscomb last week. They are now 2-3 in ASUN play, and will travel to Kennesaw State on Thursday before hosting the Owls on Saturday.