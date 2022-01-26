 Skip to main content
JSU men run win streak to eight games

JSU UTM MENS BBALL

Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper during the UT Martin vs JSU men's OVC basketball game at Pete Matthews Coliseum. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

JSU’s men’s basketball team beat Bellarmine on Monday to claim sole possession of first place in the ASUN West Division. The Gamecocks have won eight straight games.

JSU’s women saw their eight-game win streak come to an end Saturday in a loss to Florida Gulf Coast.

