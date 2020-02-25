JSU men pick up two much-needed victories

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
It was a pretty good week to be a JSU basketball fan. The men picked up two much-needed wins, beating Southeast Missouri on Thursday and UT Martin on Saturday. The women ended SEMO’s 11-game winning streak Thursday before falling against UT Martin on Saturday.
In football news, JSU announced it will play at Tulsa on Sept. 17, 2022.
JSU’s baseball team opened a four-game series against Central Michigan with an 8-0 win before losing two one-run games Saturday night and Sunday. Monday’s game was rained out.
JSU’s softball team opened the Mardi Gras Mambo with three straight wins before dropping its final two games Sunday.