JSU men pick up two much-needed victories

Jacksonville State's Marek Welsch guards UT Martin's Eman Sertovic during the UT Martin vs JSU mens OVC basketball gam at Pete Matthews Coliseum.

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

It was a pretty good week to be a JSU basketball fan. The men picked up two much-needed wins, beating Southeast Missouri on Thursday and UT Martin on Saturday. The women ended SEMO’s 11-game winning streak Thursday before falling against UT Martin on Saturday.

In football news, JSU announced it will play at Tulsa on Sept. 17, 2022.

JSU’s baseball team opened a four-game series against Central Michigan with an 8-0 win before losing two one-run games Saturday night and Sunday. Monday’s game was rained out.

JSU’s softball team opened the Mardi Gras Mambo with three straight wins before dropping its final two games Sunday.

