JSU men open league play with a victory

JSU UTM MENS BBALL

Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper's team is now 4-2. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

JSU’s men’s basketball team opened Ohio Valley Conference play Sunday with a 73-67 win at Tennessee Tech. JSU plays Tech again today at 7:30 p.m. in the Gamecocks’ home opener.

JSU’s women suffered their first two losses of the season last week. The Gamecocks lost to Georgia 68-47 on Wednesday and fell 68-66 in their OVC opener at Tennessee Tech on Sunday. The JSU women host Samford today at 4:30 p.m.

Away from the hardwood, JSU softball coach Jana McGinnis discussed fall practices.

