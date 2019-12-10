Good morning, Jacksonville State supporters. Here’s another edition of The Anniston Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s men’s basketball team will look to snap a three-game losing streak tonight when it hosts Troy at 7:30 p.m. inside Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Trojans are 3-6 this season. The Gamecocks, who are 2-6 on the season, host Evansville on Monday at 7:30 p.m. as well.
In the meantime, you can check out stories from the past week about JSU men’s and women’s basketball. The women played most recently this past Sunday when they beat Clark Atlanta.