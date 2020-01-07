JSU men look to stay hot at home

Good morning, Jacksonville State supporters. Here’s another edition of The Anniston Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s men’s basketball team couldn’t have asked for a better start to conference play. The Gamecocks beat Morehead State 76-72 on Thursday before knocking off Eastern Kentucky 80-71 on Saturday. Both of those contests were on the road. JSU returns home this week when it faces Murray State on Thursday at 8 p.m. and Austin Peay on Saturday at 4 p.m.
JSU’s women’s basketball team opened OVC play with a 67-48 loss at Morehead State on Thursday, but the Gamecocks rebounded Saturday with a 43-33 victory at Eastern Kentucky. This week, JSU will host Murray State on Thursday at 5 p.m. and Austin Peay on Saturday at 1:45 p.m.