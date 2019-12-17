JSU men look to continue winning ways

Good morning, Jacksonville State supporters. Here’s another edition of The Anniston Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s men’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak Monday with a 85-59 victory over Evansville. The Gamecocks will try to ride that momentum into today’s home game against Delaware. The JSU women haven’t hit the hardwood since Dec. 8 when they defeated Clark Atlanta 75-46. The Gamecocks will be back in action Friday in a home game against Jacksonville University.
National Signing Day is today, and the Gamecocks’ football team got some good news Monday. Marlon Bridges, Josh Brady and Josh Pearson made the HERO Sports FCS All-American team.
JSU baseball has an All-American as well. Catcher Alex Webb was picked for the 2020 Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-American team Tuesday.