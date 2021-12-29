You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU men improve to 7-6 with win over Carver College

JSU basketball teaser

Pete Mathews Coliseum on the JSU campus. Photo by Trent Penny / The Anniston Star.

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team posted its highest-point total of the season Tuesday in a 123-59 victory over Carver College. The Gamecocks are now 7-6 and will finish up non-conference play Thursday when they host Middle Georgia at 3 p.m.

JSU’s women host Chattanooga on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.

Tags