JSU head coach John Grass talks spring football

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State head coach John Grass discussed the Gamecocks’ upcoming spring football season during an Ohio Valley Conference call on Tuesday. The Gamecocks are set to begin practice Saturday.
Greg Stewart, who coached at JSU during 1989-97 and 2000-10, will return to the school as an assistant on Grass’ staff.
JSU quarterback Zerrick Cooper announced last week that he “will play another year here at Jacksonville State.”
On the hardwood, JSU’s men defeated Tennessee State on Thursday but lost to league-leading Belmont on Saturday. JSU’s women kept their winning ways going Thursday by knocking off Tennessee State. Their game against Belmont on Saturday was postponed.