JSU gets No. 4 seed, will host Davidson to open FCS playoffs

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State’s football team is the No. 4 seed in the FCS playoffs and will host Davidson on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
JSU’s softball team swept a three-game series with Eastern Illinois over the weekend before splitting a doubleheader at Tennessee Tech on Tuesday.
JSU’s baseball team beat Troy on Tuesday after dropping two of three against Eastern Kentucky over the weekend.
Layne Dyar helped the JSU women’s golf team win its first Ohio Valley Conference championship since 2013.