JSU football, volleyball fall for first time

Courtney Glotzbach

After missing almost all of last season with a knee injury, JSU's Courtney Glotzbach has returned to the starting lineup as an impact player.

 JSU Photo

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

Jacksonville State dropped its first football game of the season against FBS Tulsa on Saturday.