JSU football to play at Florida State in 2021

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
In football news, JSU announced on Tuesday that it will play at Florida State in 2021. The Gamecocks signed 14 players on National Signing Day, including locals Ron Wiggins, Yessman Green, Jaylen Swain and Will O’Steen.
JSU’s softball team opened its season in the Phyllis Rafter Memorial Tournament over the weekend. The Gamecocks beat Purdue Fort Wayne but lost to Kennesaw State twice.
JSU’s men’s basketball team lost to Southeast Missouri on Thursday, but snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a win over UT Martin. Kayne Henry scored 20 points against the Skyhawks and was named the OVC Newcomer of the Week for the third time this season.
JSU’s women dropped both their games last week, falling to Southeast Missouri on Thursday and UT Martin on Saturday.