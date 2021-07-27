JSU football team picked to finish third in ASUN/WAC AQ7 coaches poll

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State’s football team was picked to finish third in the combined ASUN/WAC AQ7 coaches poll, which was released Tuesday. In addition, the ASUN released its preseason all-conference team, which included eight JSU players.
James Hall, Jacksonville State University’s first Team USA Olympian, finished in 10th place in each of his events at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He did not qualify for the final rounds in either event.
Cleburne County’s Brooklyn McDaniel announced Tuesday her commitment to play women’s basketball at Jacksonville State.