JSU baseball replaces Case with Bieser

Jacksonville State’s baseball team will look a lot different next year. The Gamecocks have hired former Missouri and Southeast Missouri coach Steve Bieser to take over the program. JSU has seen four players from last year’s roster announce they are transferring to new schools. Pitcher Tanner Jones is headed to Texas A&M, pitcher AJ Causey to Tennessee, outfielder Mason Maners to Auburn and pitcher Chris Zielinski to South Alabama.