JSU baseball picks up win over SEC's Missouri

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jim Case and the JSU baseball team kicked off the 2020 season over the weekend with a three-game home series against Missouri. The SEC’s Tigers won the first two games, but the Gamecocks salvaged the series with a 9-8 victory Sunday.
JSU’s softball team headed to South Carolina for Coastal Carolina’s Battle at the Beach. The Gamecocks played five games over the weekend, finishing with a 2-3 record. Karsen Mosley was named the OVC’s co-player of the week for her efforts.
The JSU women’s basketball team picked up a big win over Tennessee Tech on Thursday before falling to Belmont on Saturday. The men dropped both of their games and have lost five of their last six.