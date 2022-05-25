 Skip to main content
JSU baseball opens pool play with win

JSU baseball head coach Jim Case walks to the dugout at the end of an inning.

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

JSU opened pool play in the ASUN Conference baseball tournament with an 8-4 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday. The Gamecocks earned a berth in the tournament by sweeping Bellarmine over the weekend.

Cole Frederick and Isaiah Magwood were named All-ASUN first-team selections. T.J. Reeves made the second team, and AJ Causey and Brennen Norton made the all-freshman team.

JSU’s offensive coordinator Calvin Magee passed away last week at the age of 59.

JSU announced last week that longtime golf coach James Hobbs is retiring.

