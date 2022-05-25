JSU baseball opens pool play with win

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU opened pool play in the ASUN Conference baseball tournament with an 8-4 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday. The Gamecocks earned a berth in the tournament by sweeping Bellarmine over the weekend.
Cole Frederick and Isaiah Magwood were named All-ASUN first-team selections. T.J. Reeves made the second team, and AJ Causey and Brennen Norton made the all-freshman team.
JSU’s offensive coordinator Calvin Magee passed away last week at the age of 59.
JSU announced last week that longtime golf coach James Hobbs is retiring.