JSU baseball keeps hopes for ASUN tournament berth alive

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU offensive coordinator Calvin Magee has suffered a heart attack, and two separate sources confirmed it's serious. Magee, 59, is at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
JSU’s baseball team took two of three from Central Arkansas over the weekend to keep its hopes of making the ASUN Conference tournament alive.
JSU’s softball team saw its season end with losses to North Alabama and Kennesaw State in the conference tournament.
JSU’s Berta Sanchez finished the NCAA Tallahassee Regional in a tie for 18th.