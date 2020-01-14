Jax State's Woodard picks up academic award

Good morning, Gamecock fans. Here’s another edition of The Anniston Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
In football news, JSU linebacker Zack Woodard was named to the 2019 FCS Athletic Director’s Associaton’s Academic All-Star Team. The 53-person team is composed of players from across the NCAA’s FCS who excelled in all aspects of being a student-athlete.
After opening OVC play with two road victories, JSU’s men’s basketball couldn’t keep the momentum going last week, dropping two home contests to Murray State and Austin Peay. The Gamecocks will travel to Eastern Illinois on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup before facing Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
The JSU women split a pair of games last week, beating Murray State on Thursday before falling against Austin Peay on Saturday. The Gamecocks play at Eastern Illinois at 5:15 p.m. Thursday before traveling to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville for a 1 p.m. matchup Saturday.