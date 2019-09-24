Greetings, Gamecock fans. Welcome to another edition of The Anniston Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter. After beating North Alabama 30-12 on Saturday, JSU is preparing for the start of Ohio Valley Conference play with a trip to Austin Peay, which hasn’t beaten the Gamecocks since the two schools began playing annually in 2007. Through four games, they’re 3-1, and even though they’ve tried only one field goal (making it against UNA), they’ve had plenty of success going for it on fourth down. It’s something to watch going forward.
As always there are plenty of football stories to read, but we also caught up with JSU softball coach Jana McGinnis to talk about this weekend’s Tera Ross Memorial Tournament, which will be the Gamecocks’ first action this fall. McGinnis went down the roster for The Star and outlined who’s getting a look at what position.
Check AnnistonStar.com throughout the week for pregame and postgame coverage of the JSU/Austin Peay matchup. As always, thank you for reading.