Hello, Jacksonville State supporters. Hope you enjoy another edition of The Anniston Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter -- with an updated introduction. (Sorry about leaving an old introduction at the top of last week's newsletter.) The Gamecocks are coming off a 31-23 win over Tennessee State, and head coach John Grass said he saw improvement at the line of scrimmage. Even so, he'll stick with the plan of having practices that are more physical than they were earlier in the year.
JSU is preparing for a trip to Eastern Illinois, and wide receiver Jamari Hester is expected to quietly put together another solid performance. Kickoff is noon Saturday. Keep in mind, however, that Jacksonville State officials are working hard on future schedules, as athletics director Greg Seitz says JSU and Kennesaw State are discussing the potential of extending their football series.
One note to keep in mind, if you love JSU baseball: The Gamecocks are playing a fall exhibition at home Saturday at 11 a.m. against North Georgia. They won't mind if you take a radio to keep an ear on the start of the JSU/Eastern Illinois football game.
Check AnnistonStar.com throughout the week for pregame and postgame coverage of the JSU/Eastern Illinois matchup. As always, thank you for reading.