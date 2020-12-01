Jax State basketball gets off to fast start

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State's men and women kicked off basketball season last week, and it couldn't have gone much better for the Gamecocks.
After losing to Alabama in their season opener, JSU's men won three straight in the Goldie and Herman Ungar Memorial Tournament, defeating Florida Atlantic, South Alabama and the University of Mobile. The Gamecocks will play at Florida International on Friday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
JSU's women opened their season at home with a 70-58 win over Georgia Southern. Thursday's game against Tennessee Tech has been postponed, but the Gamecocks are scheduled to host New Orleans on Saturday.
On the diamond, JSU recently finished up fall practices. The Gamecocks managed to get in all 30 in the NCAA time limit of 45 days, and head coach Jim Case was more than pleased with the results.