Jacksonville State suspends football practice until Monday

After preseason football practice opened last week, Jacksonville State head coach John Grass touched on a number of topics. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, due to what athletics director Greg Seitz and Grass called the “uncertainty of the fall schedule,” JSU made the decision Tuesday to suspend preseason practice until Monday.
If the Gamecocks do get to play football this fall, Grass said JSU will support any player’s decision to opt out of the 2020 season “100 percent.”
In non-football-related news, JSU’s Quim Vidal Mora is playing in the U.S. Amateur this week with his collegiate coach, James Hobbs, serving as his caddy. Vidal Mora flew into Atlanta from his native Spain last week after he found out he’d be a part of the field. He and Hobbs then flew to Oregon for the tournament.