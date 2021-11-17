Interim coach Thurmond leads Gamecocks to win

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s football team picked up a win over Lamar on Saturday in Max Thurmond’s first game as the interim head coach. Thurmond talked about that game and this weekend’s matchup at Eastern Kentucky during Tuesday’s meeting with reporters.
Speaking a week after JSU and eighth-year head coach John Grass separated by what Grass called "mutual agreement," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said Saturday he has had informal conversations with potential head-coaching candidates, but no formal interviews have been scheduled.
JSU’s men’s basketball lost to Troy in triple overtime Tuesday. The Gamecocks were coming off a win against Alabama A&M on Saturday. JSU’s women lost to Davidson on Sunday.
JSU’s volleyball team lost to Lipscomb on Sunday.