How COVID-19 pandemic has impacted JSU athletics

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
There are no spring sports taking place on campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. JSU’s baseball season is over, and head coach Jim Case is ready to move forward. Unfortunately, he’s got more questions than answers these days.
JSU football coach John Grass has an idea if his Gamecocks aren’t allowed to complete spring practice. He would like to use NFL-style OTAs during the summer. JSU also announced two new hires to Grass’ coaching staff.
Long snapper Josh Brady has been hard at work over the past few months in an attempt to make an NFL roster. He talked to The Star about his journey.
JSU golfer Layne Dyar had her senior season cut short. Hanna Dyar, a JSU signee, is awaiting word on whether she’ll be allowed to finish her senior season at White Plains. The sisters talked about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their senior seasons.