Hallford has plan for when Gamecocks return

Last Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow athletes in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball to resume voluntary on-campus workouts, beginning June 1. Jacksonville State’s strength and conditioning coach, Gavin Hallford, has a plan for when the Gamecocks return.
Speaking of football, former JSU wide receivers coach Nick Williams has landed a job with the New York Giants.
Chole Long was named the 2019-20 female winner of the Eagle Owl Award, which is considered the biggest honor JSU can give one of its athletes. She is the first women’s basketball player to win the award since Lisa Braswell in 2000.
Men’s basketball coach Ray Harper added point guard Jalen Finch, who played his last two seasons at Florida SouthWestern State College, to the roster.
The NCAA conducted its annual release of Academic Progress Rates last week, and as expected, all 16 of JSU’s athletics teams exceeded APR minimums.
