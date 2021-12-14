Grass lands on Swinney's staff at Clemson

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Former Jacksonville State head football coach John Grass has found a new job. Grass is joining Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson as an offensive analyst.
Darian Adams scored a career-high 31 points Monday to lead JSU’s men’s basketball team past Division III opponent LaGrange College. JSU’s women had their four-game win streak snapped last Thursday in a loss at Houston.
Tickets went on sale Tuesday for the March 30 college softball game between Jacksonville State and Alabama in Albertville.