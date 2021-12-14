You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grass lands on Swinney's staff at Clemson

JSU John Grass

The many faces of Jacksonville State head coach John Grass as he coached his last game as a Gamecock against Abilene Christian. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

Former Jacksonville State head football coach John Grass has found a new job. Grass is joining Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson as an offensive analyst.

Darian Adams scored a career-high 31 points Monday to lead JSU’s men’s basketball team past Division III opponent LaGrange College. JSU’s women had their four-game win streak snapped last Thursday in a loss at Houston.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday for the March 30 college softball game between Jacksonville State and Alabama in Albertville.