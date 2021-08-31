Grass, Clark to square off as JSU opens football season against UAB

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
The time for practice is over. Jacksonville State opens its 2021 football season at 6:30 p.m. tonight against UAB in Montgomery. The matchup pits longtime friends John Grass and Bill Clark against one another.
Despite dealing with injuries, JSU’s volleyball team has used its depth to start the season with a 4-0 record.
Non-conference schedules for both the JSU men’s and women’s basketball teams were released last week.