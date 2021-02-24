Gamecocks to play their fall football games in AQ7

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
After leaving the Ohio Valley Conference and before playing in the ASUN, Jacksonville State's football team will make a brief pitstop in what will be known as the AQ7. The Star has all the details.
The Gamecocks still have OVC games to play this spring, however. After its game against Tennessee State was postponed last week, JSU is set to open its spring slate Sunday with a home game against Tennessee Tech. Check out five fast facts about the Gamecocks ahead of their season opener.
On the hardwood, Jacksonville’s State’s men lost to Belmont on Thursday but rebounded with a win at Tennessee State on Saturday. The women went 2-1 over the past week, falling to Belmont on Thursday before knocking off Tennessee State on Saturday and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Monday.
JSU’s volleyball team stayed perfect with a sweep on Tennessee State on Sunday and Monday. The Gamecocks are 6-0 on the season.
JSU’s baseball team went 1-2 in a four-team, round round series over the weekend. The Gamecocks lost to Southern Illinois on Friday, beat Alabama State on Saturday and lost to Tennessee Tech on Sunday. JSU also fell short against Alabama on Tuesday.
JSU’s softball team is still looking for its first win. The Gamecocks fell to 0-5 after dropping both games of a doubleheader against Samford on Sunday.