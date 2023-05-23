Gamecocks swept in final regular-season series

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s baseball team was swept over the weekend by regular-season champion Lipscomb. A half-dozen Jacksonville State players earned a spot on the All-ASUN Conference baseball team, which was released Monday. T.J. Reeves was the Gamecocks’ only first-team selection. JSU will open play in the ASUN tournament Wednesday against Stetson. The Gamecocks will play Eastern Kentucky on Thursday and Austin Peay on Friday.