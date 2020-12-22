Gamecocks sign six during early signing window

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State’s football team signed six players last week during the early signing period.
On the hardwood, Yamia Johnson’s strong performance helped JSU’s women’s basketball team defeat Samford last Wednesday. Monday’s game against SEC opponent Ole Miss was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.
Kayne Henry’s hot start helped the JSU men knock off Tennessee Tech last Wednesday as the Gamecocks improved to 2-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play. Last Friday’s home game against Georgia Southwestern was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.