Gamecocks set to play for OVC football championship

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU quarterback Zion Webb rebounded from a five-turnover game against Austin Peay to lead the Gamecocks to a 44-23 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday. Webb was named the Ohio Valley Conference’s offensive player of the week for his efforts against the Panthers. The Gamecocks will face Murray State on Sunday with the winner claiming the OVC championship.
JSU’s volleyball team saw its season come to an end after losing to Morehead State in the OVC tournament finals.
JSU’s softball team has won seven straight games. The Gamecocks beat Middle Tennessee on Tuesday after sweeping Murray State over the weekend. Nicole Rodriguez was named the OVC’s pitcher of the week.
JSU’s baseball team went 1-2 against Southeast Missouri over the weekend.