Gamecocks set to open OVC play this week

Good morning, Jacksonville State supporters. Here’s another edition of The Anniston Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Both JSU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams begin conference play this week with games against Morehead State on Thursday and Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
The men finished non-conference play Saturday with a 120-56 win over Carver College and own a 5-8 overall record. The women have dropped their last two games, losing to Auburn 62-53 and Jacksonville University 55-40. They finished non-conference play with a 4-7 mark.