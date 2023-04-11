Gamecocks set to host public scrimmage Thursday

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State’s football team is on the verge of completing spring practice. The Gamecocks will host a public scrimmage Thursday at 6 p.m.
JSU’s baseball team took two of three from North Florida over the weekend. The Gamecocks are in second place in the ASUN standings.
JSU’s softball team lost its first two ASUN games of the season over the weekend against Stetson. The Gamecocks are tied with Liberty for second in the league standings.