Gamecocks set to host public scrimmage Thursday

Rich Rodriguez

Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez observes the Gamecocks during their second spring scrimmage on Saturday, April 1.

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photo

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

Jacksonville State’s football team is on the verge of completing spring practice. The Gamecocks will host a public scrimmage Thursday at 6 p.m.

