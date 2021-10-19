Gamecocks set to face No. 1 team in FCS

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State’s football team used a much-needed week off to heal up. The Gamecocks hit the road this weekend to face FCS No. 1 Sam Houston State on Saturday at 2 p.m. Head coach John Grass talked about the matchup and much more during his weekly press conference Tuesday.
JSU’s volleyball team continued its dominance in ASUN Conference play last weekend, sweeping defending ASUN champion Lipscomb on Friday and Central Arkansas on Saturday.