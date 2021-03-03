Gamecocks open spring season with win

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State’s football team opened its spring season Sunday with a 27-10 win over Tennessee Tech. The Gamecocks are scheduled to face Tennessee State on the road this weekend.
On the hardwood, JSU’s men and women finished the regular season with wins over Austin Peay. Both head into this week’s OVC tournament as the No. 4 seed. The men will play Murray State on Thursday at 7 p.m. The women will face Tennessee Tech on Thursday at 1 p.m.
JSU’s baseball team swept Valparaiso over the weekend, and the softball team picked up its first win of the season.
JSU’s volleyball team swept Tennessee Tech on Sunday and Monday to remain unbeaten.