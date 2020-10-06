Gamecocks open fall schedule with loss at Florida State

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State played the first of its four fall football games last Saturday, falling at Florida State 41-24. The Star's coverage included a game story, three things we learned and a report card.
One area JSU seems to have improved from last season is special teams. That unit played well against Florida State.
Former Auburn wide receiver Kolbi Fuqua also performed well. Playing safety for the Gamecocks, Fuqua returned an interception for a touchdown. He's found a home at JSU.
JSU returns to the field this weekend for its only home game of the fall schedule. The Gamecocks are scheduled to face Mercer.