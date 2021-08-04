Gamecocks hold media day, open preseason practice

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
The Ohio Valley Conference says Jacksonville State owes the league a $1 million exit fee to leave the league, but the school is declining to pay.
JSU held its annual football media day Monday. Head coach John Grass covered a wide range of topics, while quarterback Zerrick Cooper discussed how close he came to transferring to another school. The Gamecocks started preseason practice Tuesday.
JSU announced its 2020-21 class for its Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday. Former Major League Baseball player Todd Cunningham, football All-America punter Richie Rhodes, former Masters golf champion Danny Willett and popular longtime broadcaster Mike Parris make up the class.