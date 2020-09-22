Gamecocks hold longest scrimmage of preseason practice

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State held its longest scrimmage of preseason football practice Saturday, running 125 plays, as it continues to get ready to open the season against Florida State on Oct. 3.
Head coach John Grass said he thought the players handled it well and was pleased that the Gamecocks avoided any major injuries.
Grass also said the scrimmage would be an important one in helping determine the depth chart and travel roster for the FSU game.