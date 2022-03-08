Gamecocks headed to NCAA tournament

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU's men's basketball team will play in the NCAA tournament. The dominoes fell just right for JSU, which will receive the ASUN's automatic berth into the tournament despite not winning the league postseason event. In Tuesday's finals, Jacksonville fell to Bellarmine 77-72, but Bellarmine isn't eligible for an NCAA bid because its athletics program is in transition to Division I.
JSU's women's basketball team defeated Jacksonville in the ASUN quarterfinals Sunday and will host Liberty in semifinal action tonight.
JSU's football team started spring practice Saturday under first-year head coach Rich Rodriguez.
JSU's baseball team swept Siena over the weekend, and the softball team went 3-2 in the Mississippi State Invitational.
JSU sophomore Berta Sanchez fired a final-round 68 on Tuesday at the University of North Florida Collegiate, earning her second career win.