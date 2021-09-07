Gamecocks head to Florida State after dropping opener to UAB

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s football team opened its 2021 season with a 31-0 loss to UAB last week. For John Grass and the Gamecocks, it doesn’t get any easier this week. JSU plays at Florida State on Saturday with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Former JSU head football coach and athletics director Jim Fuller died last Wednesday at 76.
JSU’s volleyball team lost its first match of the season Friday but bounced back with wins over Charleston Southern on Saturday and Alabama A&M on Tuesday.