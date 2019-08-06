Welcome to The Anniston Star's Jacksonville State sports newsletter, which aims to keep you updated with all of our most recent stories about Gamecocks.
We've got football head coach John Grass' reaction to where STATS has placed JSU in its preseason rankings. Assistant coach Jim Ogle breaks down the running backs picture. Zerrick Cooper discusses what he learned a year ago in his first season as a starter. Men's basketball head coach Ray Harper talks about the Gamecocks' 2019-20 schedule, which includes a home game against Troy.
We'll release this newsletter each Wednesday morning, so you won't miss any of The Star's Jax State coverage.