 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gamecocks get spring practice underway

Rich Rod first practice spring number 2

Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez coaches his players through the first spring practice on Saturday.

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photo

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

Rich Rodriguez and the Jacksonville State football team took to the practice field for the first time this spring Saturday before practicing again Monday.

Tags