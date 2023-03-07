Gamecocks get spring practice underway

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Rich Rodriguez and the Jacksonville State football team took to the practice field for the first time this spring Saturday before practicing again Monday.
JSU’s baseball team mustered one win over the Bradley Braves in three tries over the weekend. JSU’s softball team went 0-4 in the Tennessee Classic.
JSU’s women’s basketball team saw its season end when it lost to Kennesaw State in the ASUN Conference tournament.