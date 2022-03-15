Gamecocks get Auburn in first round of NCAA tournament

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s men’s basketball team will play Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday morning at 11:40 a.m. in Greenville, S.C. JSU’s women lost to Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday in the championship game of the ASUN Conference tournament, but the Gamecocks’ season isn’t finished. They will play at Tulane on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the WNIT.
JSU’s softball team swept four games in the Jacksonville State Invite last Thursday and Friday. JSU’s baseball team suffered a three-game sweep against South Alabama over the weekend.
JSU’s football team completed its sixth spring practice Tuesday. North Carolina State redshirt freshman Aaron McLaughlin announced on social media that he has committed to the Gamecocks. McLaughlin was a four-star quarterback out of Cumming Denmark High School in Cumming, Ga., where he was 33-11 as the starting quarterback.