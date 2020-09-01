Gamecocks' four-game fall football slate coming together

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s four-game fall football schedule is coming together. The Gamecocks are scheduled to travel to Tallahassee, Fla., to face Florida State on Oct. 3. JSU will host Mercer on Oct. 10 before a road game against North Alabama on Oct. 17. The Gamecocks will also play at Florida International on a date to be announced.
JSU’s lineup will feature two players who were named to the Senior Bowl watch list — quarterback Zerrick Cooper and tight end Trae Barry.
In basketball news, JSU’s men’s basketball team will play in the Gotham Classic in December. The Gamecocks will play four games as part of the event, including one at home against Green Bay on Dec. 13. JSU will visit Syracuse on Dec. 10, LSU on Dec. 16 and Mercer on Dec. 19.