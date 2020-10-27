You have permission to edit this article.
Gamecocks finish off fall slate with win over Florida International

Zion Webb

Zion Webb completed 12 of 17 passes for 103 yards in a relief performance Friday.

 Matt Reynolds/JSU Photo

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

With John Grass back on the sideline after passing COVID-19 protocols, JSU finished up its four-game fall schedule with a 19-10 win over Florida International last Friday. Starting quarterback Zerrick Cooper broke his leg early in the contest, allowing Zion Webb to come in to lead the Gamecocks to a victory. The Star's coverage included a game story and a report card.

Gamecock fans can also read about former Oxford standout Jaylen Swain, who made an early impact as a true freshman during the fall slate.

