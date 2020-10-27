Gamecocks finish off fall slate with win over Florida International

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
With John Grass back on the sideline after passing COVID-19 protocols, JSU finished up its four-game fall schedule with a 19-10 win over Florida International last Friday. Starting quarterback Zerrick Cooper broke his leg early in the contest, allowing Zion Webb to come in to lead the Gamecocks to a victory. The Star's coverage included a game story and a report card.
Gamecock fans can also read about former Oxford standout Jaylen Swain, who made an early impact as a true freshman during the fall slate.